Last-Minute Mother's Day Girfts with Glitz and Ears Weekend Last-Minute Mother's Day Girfts with Glitz and Ears

Mother’s Day is tomorrow, and if it snuck up on you this year, don’t stress. There’s still time to grab that last-minute gifts that could make this year memorable for the special mom in your world.

Donna Hassig from Glitz and Ears in Clinton Township visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to showcase a few of her favorite gift ideas.

Watch the video above and click here to see more for yourself.