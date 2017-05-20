8th Annual Art of Giving to Benefit Duchenne Research Weekend 8th Annual Art of Giving to Benefit Duchenne Research

For eight straight years, local artist Tom Maniaci has used his talent, vision and desire to help others in need in Metro Detroit to make a difference. The creator of Frame Your Face orchestrated paint-by-number canvasses for over 60 charity events since 2005, raising over $275,000.

The tradition continues this Thursday, May 25 from 6-10 p.m. at The Stand in Birmingham with the 8th annual Art of Giving. Proceeds raised this year will benefit Team Joseph, a non-profit established to help a local 14-year-old boy with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease with no known cure or effective treatment.

Maniaci visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with a canvass and model to preview the event.

