Financial Tips for Paying Off Student Loans Weekend Financial Tips for Paying Off Student Loans

Paying off student loans can take years, even decades, and put a burden on personal finances. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Michael Foguth, of the Foguth Financial Group in Brighton, developed a list of pointers for current or former students that feel overwhelmed by the burden of loans, including: debt consolidation; shopping financial institutions; and maximizing tax benefits.

He stopped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to discuss his philosophy and to share tips on how to pay off your student loans.

Watch the video and click here form more information.