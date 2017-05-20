Grilled Salmon and More at Duo Restaurant Weekend Grilled Salmon and More at Duo Restaurant

The Duo Restaurant & Lounge in Southfield has been serving up delicious meals and an impressive selection of martinis and cocktails from an eclectic menu.

Chef Antoinette Perry stopped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to share and showcase once of her favorite dishes: Grilled Salmon with Chef Vegetables.

Watch the video above, follow the recipe below and click here for more information.

Grilled Salmon

Ingredients

8 oz. Salmon

2 tsp. Cajun seasoning,

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. minced fresh garlic

1/4 cup of melted butter

2 oz. of olive pomace oil

Directions

Pour the 2 oz. of oil and add the 2 tsp. of Cajun seasoning and 1tsp of garlic powder onto a plate. Place the salmon one at a time to absorb the flavored mixture. Next, place the seasoned salmon in a hot pan on a hot grill for about 30 seconds each side. Finish cooking the salmon in the oven at 500F for about 8 minutes. The size of salmon determines how long it cooks.

Chef Vegetables

Ingredients

Broccoli, Carrots, Onions, Zucchini, Red bell pepper, Green bell pepper, Button mushrooms (Blend together)

TT Garlic Salt

1/2tsp Garlic powder

1/4 tsp Italian Herbs

A pinch of lavender

2oz Pomace olive oil

Directions