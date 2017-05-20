Grilled Salmon and More at Duo Restaurant

The Duo Restaurant & Lounge in Southfield has been serving up delicious meals and an impressive selection of martinis and cocktails from an eclectic menu.
Chef Antoinette Perry stopped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to share and showcase once of her favorite dishes: Grilled Salmon with Chef Vegetables.
Watch the video above, follow the recipe below and click here for more information.
Grilled Salmon
Ingredients
- 8 oz. Salmon
- 2 tsp. Cajun seasoning,
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. minced fresh garlic
- 1/4 cup of melted butter
- 2 oz. of olive pomace oil
Directions
- Pour the 2 oz. of oil and add the 2 tsp. of Cajun seasoning and 1tsp of garlic powder onto a plate. Place the salmon one at a time to absorb the flavored mixture.
- Next, place the seasoned salmon in a hot pan on a hot grill for about 30 seconds each side.
- Finish cooking the salmon in the oven at 500F for about 8 minutes. The size of salmon determines how long it cooks.
Chef Vegetables
Ingredients
- Broccoli, Carrots, Onions, Zucchini, Red bell pepper, Green bell pepper, Button mushrooms (Blend together)
- TT Garlic Salt
- 1/2tsp Garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp Italian Herbs
- A pinch of lavender
- 2oz Pomace olive oil
Directions
- In a hot pan add 2 oz. pomace olive oil, 1 cup of Chef Vegetables, garlic salt, garlic powder, Italian Herbs, and lavender.
- Cook vegetables until tender over medium heat for about 2 minutes.
- Add onions to the vegetable Blend.