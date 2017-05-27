Michele Ramo to Play Cars & Cigars Event

The outdoor summer concert season is here and among the many talented acts performing across Metro Detroit is local jazz musician Michele Ramo.

He’ll take the stage at the Freedom Hill Amphitheater in Sterling Heights on June 8 as part of the Cars & Cigars Show.

He and tenor saxophonist Dominic Lombardi visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to offer a preview of their unique sound.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more about Michele and his music.