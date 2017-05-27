Focusing on Summer Safety This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer for many Metro Detroiters, and before you hit the lake or head up north for fun activities like swimming, boating, tubing and fishing, you’d do well to brush up on your water safety skills.

Polly Swingle, the co-CEO and lead physical therapist of Livonia and Clinton Twp.-based rehab clinic called The Recovery Project, dropped by the Fox2News Studio Saturday morning to warn us about some of the most common injuries the clinic sees each year around this time, and to provide some tips for parents to try and prevent them.

