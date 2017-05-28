Volunteers Help Military Veteran With Home Renovations

As many continue to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday weekend a group of volunteers are out making renovations to a veteran's home. It's all part of the Heroes at Home program.

Dianne Hendrickson walks around her Hazel Park home and likes what she sees.

"I'm just ecstatic. I like what they're doing," she said.

Volunteers from Sears Heroes at Home program and the non-profit Rebuilding Together have joined forces to make much needed repairs to the 71-year-old Army veteran's home.

"I t's our way of giving back to say thank you for all they've done for the country," said Matt Petty, with Heroes at Home.

The work is being done in three phases and includes work inside and outside the home.

"We've taken down fences. Today we're painting power washing the house we've done some landscaping," said Halie Black, with Rebuilding Together's local chapter.

Program organizers say once competed, the work will total around $10,000. Work this veteran admits she could not afford to do herself. "It would not have been able to get done. I ain't got that type of money coming in," Hendrickson said. That's why organizers say they need your help to fund this venture so they can help people like Hendrickson and others serviced by the program.