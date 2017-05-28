Jewelry, Fashion on Display at Detroit WALK Fashion Show

The WALK Fashion Show Detroit 2017 will feature some of the nation's top independent designers with special guest Stevie Boi and his spring and summer collection entitled "Nøir." The show begins today at 1 p.m. at Shed 5 at Eastern Market.

Ashley Gold, jewelry designer of Ashleygold.com, will be designing jewelry in the Independent Designer Showcase, and created 13 new looks available on her website and available in stores and wholesalers shortly after the show.

She dropped by the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning with a preview. Watch the video above and click here for more information about the show.