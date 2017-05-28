Memorial Day Grilling Tips with Applebee's
Memorial Day weekend is a great time to dust off the grill and join the millions of Americans in what is the second-biggest grilling holiday of the year.
Chef Andre Rodriguez, of the Applebee's operated by the Team Schostak family of restaurants, visited the Fox2News weather patio to tell us and show us how to do it right this holiday weekend. He also shared the recipe for Applebee's American Standard Burger. Watch the video above and follow the recipe here.
Applebee's American Standard Burger
Ingredients
- Bacon
- 1 tbsp. Sautéed Diced Onions
- 1 tbsp. diced pickles
- 7 oz. fresh ground beef
- 1 shake per side (on the patty) kosher salt and pepper
- 2 American cheese slices
- 1 tbsp. Signature sauce-viewers can use sauce of their choice
- Brioche Bun