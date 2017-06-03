Lyon Township Kite Festival Takes Over the Skies

The 9th Annual Lyon Township Kite Festival will draw professionals, hobbyists and kite lovers of all kinds from around the region to James Atchison Park in New Hudson this weekend.

Teams will compete in acrobatic flying and skills competitions throughout the weekend. Jim Chuck, president of the Lyon’s Event Organization, which operates the Kite Festival, and Gary Maynard, captain of the International Windjammers Team, visited the Fox2News parking lot to preview the event.

Joining them were Tim Muxlow, of Muxlow Exotics, and some of his favorite reptilian friends, which will also be on display at the event this weekend.