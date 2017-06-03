Bad Brads BBQ Summer Grilling Recipes

Summertime is right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to dust-off those grilling skills.

Marc Pollard, of Bad Brads BBQ dropped by the Fox2News patio Saturday morning to grill up some of his favorite recipes.

Watch the video above, follow the recipes, and click here to see the menu and learn more about Bad Brads.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

2 Chickens, cut into pieces

4 T. Minced Garlic

1 T. Fresh Sage, cut very fine

1 T. Fresh Thyme, cut very fine

1 T. Fresh Rosemary, cut very fine

1/2 c. Oil

Reserved Liquid from cucumbers

Directions

Marinate chicken by combining garlic, all herbs, oil and mix thoroughly.

Let marinate for at least 24 hours.

In a small pot, reduce the cucumber marinade until it becomes a syrup and set aside.

Season Chicken with salt and pepper and grill until the meat reaches 165 degrees internally.

Finish the chicken by brushing the marinate on the chicken as it finishes cooking and allow to char slightly.

Grilled New Potatoes with Smoked Garlic Butter

Potatoes, cut in half

2 stick of butter, room temperature

1 T. Minced Garlic

1/2 t. Fresh Thyme

1/2 t. Fresh Sage

1/2 t. Fresh Rosemary

1 Head of garlic, Smoked or roasted

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

In a mixing bowl, combine the butter, herbs and garlic and whip until it becomes mixed well, set aside.

Cut new potatoes in half and put into a large stock with salted cold water.

Bring to a boil and let boil for one minute, turn off heat and allow to cook in the hot water.

Once the water has come down to room temperature, strain, cool, set aside until ready to grill.

Place cool potatoes into a bowl and put a little oil on them.

Grill on high, allow to char and finish with butter.

Cucumber Salad

2 Whole English Cucumbers, sliced thin

1 Red Pepper, seeds, stem removed, sliced thin

1/2 Red Onion, sliced thin

4 c. Rice Vinegar

2 c. Cane Sugar

8-10 Mint Leaves

2 T. Fresh Ginger

2 t. Salt

Directions