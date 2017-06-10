Summer Fashion Ideas with the Stylish Advisor

Posted: Jun 10 2017 10:32AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 10:32AM EDT

It's finally starting to feel like summer around Metro Detroit, and that means many things, including switching up and updating that summer wardrobe. 

Sue Russell, a fashionista at heart with a passion for personal shopping and redefining personal styles, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning with a few models to showcase some of her favorite fashion ideas.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about Russell and her sense of style.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories