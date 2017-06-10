Summer Fashion Ideas with the Stylish Advisor
It's finally starting to feel like summer around Metro Detroit, and that means many things, including switching up and updating that summer wardrobe.
Sue Russell, a fashionista at heart with a passion for personal shopping and redefining personal styles, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning with a few models to showcase some of her favorite fashion ideas.
Watch the video above and click here for more information about Russell and her sense of style.