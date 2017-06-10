Vintage Toy Favorites at the Nerd Out Toy Show

Collectors, fans and toy aficionados of all ages can get their fix at the first Nerd Out Toy Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Go Comedy! in Ferndale.

From action figures and comic books to vinyl records and memorabilia, attendees will be able to buy, sell and trade items that represent some of the best parts of their youth.

Organizers Randy Herkowitz and Tommy LeRoy visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning with some of their favorite vintage toys to preview the event.