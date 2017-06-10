Stars of Today, Yesterday Shine During Detroit Music Weekend

Detroit has a long, heralded history when it comes to popular music, and it all comes to life on stage over the next few days as the first Detroit Music Weekend unfolds downtown.

The inaugural music festival has taken over the city's theater district along Madison Street since Thursday, and reaches pinnacle tonight with a performance by the Queen of Soul herself, Detroit's Aretha Franklin.

Roughly 40 music groups and artists will perform in all, including former Supreme Mary Wilson, and the new Marveletes, who stopped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to perform in preview of Saturday's event.