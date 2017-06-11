Watches for Father's Day with Brazen Sports

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if a timepiece is in dad's future you should consider what one Detroit-based watch company has to offer.

Brazen Sports was launched by native Detroiter Eddie Rimanelli, as a watch company that celebrates action sports athletes and enthusiasts. They design exceptionally crafted timepieces which embrace shooting sports, hunting, racing and other Brazen lifestyles.

The company was also recently named the official timekeeper and national sponsor for Team USA Shooting.

Rimanelli visited the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning to discuss the partnership and showcase some of their finer timepieces.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the company.