15th Annual Ride for Freedom in Clinton Township

For 14 years, the Annual Ride For Freedom has shined a spotlight on our military veterans and the issues they face upon returning from active duty and transition back home. Metro Detroiters can expect the same next weekend, when the 15th Annual Ride for Freedom kicks off on Sunday, June 25 at the Wolverine Harley Davidson in Clinton Township.

Veterans and event organizers Patrick Daniels , Dale Graham, Todd Peterlin and Patrick Thompson dropped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.