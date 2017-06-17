Father's Day Grilling Tips with J.B.'s Smokehouse
If grilling meals on the barbeque is your Father's Day tradition, a new specialty smokehouse in an unexpected place has tips for sprucing up the menu to make the holiday memorable.
J.B.'s Smokehouse is located in the new Busch's Fresh Food Market in Canton, and Executive Chef Todd Buchanan is serving up a collection of barbeque staples and some innovative recipes of his own. He dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to showcase and share some of his favorite dishes for Father's Day.
- Ribs, smoked for 2 ½ hours at 180 degrees, then add seasoning and smoke for another half hour.
- Put in oven at 180 degrees with 1 cup of apple cider vinegar and 1 cup of water in the bottom of pan.
- Place parchment paper over pan and wrap in aluminum foil.
- Let cool, then grill to heat and add favorite sauce.
- 1 cup of kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon Ancho Chili Powder
- ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- 1 Tablespoon of dry oregano
- 1 Tablespoon of ground Coriander
- 1 Tablespoon of ground Cumin
- 1 Tablespoon of ground Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon of Lemon Pepper