Summer Party Creations with Detroit Popcorn Co.

The summer party season is underway and there are a lot of options available for food and fun treats to make that backyard bash a get-together to remember.

The Detroit Popcorn Company has been well known for making indoor and/or outdoor parties and celebrations fun and easy for nearly a century. The company recently upgraded and increased its supply of rental machines for parties and social events.

Company Spokesman Evan Singer dropped by the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning to highlight some of his favorite party 'have-to's.'

Watch the video above and click here for more of the Detroit Popcorn Co.'s offerings.