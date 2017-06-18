Who Makes the Best Burger in Detroit?

The 4th Annual Burger Battle Detroit is coming up and chefs from all around southeast Michigan are gearing up for the competition on June 25 at Eastern Market. With so many families planning to fire up the grill for Father's Day ...we wanted to provide a glimpse at how the pro's do it.

Event Coordinator Scott Rutterbush and Chef Armando Lopez, of Frita Batidos in Ann Arbor, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to preview the event and showcase one of the burger recipes that will be put to the test.

Watch the video above, follow the recipe here, and click here for more information on how to get tickets.

Beef Frita

Ingredients

2 ½ # ground beef blend (Makes 6, 6 oz Beef Fritas)

Sweet Chili Mayonnaise ( see attached recipe )

6, 1 ½ oz slices muenster cheese

Cilantro Lime Salsa (see attached recipe)

Fresh cut Shoestring fries (fried in 350 degree oil)

6 Brioche buns

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper for seasoning beef patties

melted salted butter to brush onto brioche

Cilantro Lime Salsa

Ingredients

8 Roma tomatoes, medium dice

1 Bunch scallions, thinly sliced at a bias

½ Bunch cilantro leaves, rough chopped

1 Heaping tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

½ large Jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and minced

1-2 tablespoon fresh lime juice, to taste

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chili mélange (see attached recipe)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Combine all and adjust seasoning generously.

Chili Mélange

Ingredients

2 tablespoons ground chili powder

2 tablespoon ground paprika

2 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper

2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground ancho chile

¼ teaspoon urfat isot (Turkish pepper)

¼ teaspoon ground habanero chile

Combine well and store in an air rtight container (You will have additional remaining for later use)

Sweet Chili Mayo

Ingredients

2 cups mayonnaise

1/3 cup sweet chili sauce (we use Mae Ploy brand)

Stir together until totally incorporated

Burger Assembling

1. Season both sides of Beef Frita patties and cook for 1 ½ minutes per side until golden brown outside and just warm, rosy red center inside.

2. Brush both sides of bun lightly with salted butter. Toast the brioche bun (while burger is cooking).

3. Spoon about a tablespoon of the Sweet Chili Mayo into the very center of the bottom bun.

4. Melt Muenster cheese on the top of the Beef Frita Patty and place patty on the bottom bun.

5. Spoon Cilantro Lime Salsa over the patty.

6. Lastly, place a generous handful of shoestring fries on top of the Cilantro Lime Salsa and perch top bun gently on top burger - Make sure shoestring fries are piled up high!