Who Makes the Best Burger in Detroit?
The 4th Annual Burger Battle Detroit is coming up and chefs from all around southeast Michigan are gearing up for the competition on June 25 at Eastern Market. With so many families planning to fire up the grill for Father's Day ...we wanted to provide a glimpse at how the pro's do it.
Event Coordinator Scott Rutterbush and Chef Armando Lopez, of Frita Batidos in Ann Arbor, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to preview the event and showcase one of the burger recipes that will be put to the test.
Watch the video above, follow the recipe here, and click here for more information on how to get tickets.
- 2 ½ # ground beef blend (Makes 6, 6 oz Beef Fritas)
- Sweet Chili Mayonnaise ( see attached recipe )
- 6, 1 ½ oz slices muenster cheese
- Cilantro Lime Salsa (see attached recipe)
- Fresh cut Shoestring fries (fried in 350 degree oil)
- 6 Brioche buns
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper for seasoning beef patties
- melted salted butter to brush onto brioche
- 8 Roma tomatoes, medium dice
- 1 Bunch scallions, thinly sliced at a bias
- ½ Bunch cilantro leaves, rough chopped
- 1 Heaping tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
- ½ large Jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and minced
- 1-2 tablespoon fresh lime juice, to taste
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chili mélange (see attached recipe)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons ground chili powder
- 2 tablespoon ground paprika
- 2 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper
- 2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground ancho chile
- ¼ teaspoon urfat isot (Turkish pepper)
- ¼ teaspoon ground habanero chile
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sweet chili sauce (we use Mae Ploy brand)
- Stir together until totally incorporated