Superhero Autism Activity Day

Hundreds of children and families from around Metro Detroit living with autism will be treated like superheroes today at Centria's Autism Activity day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boll Family YMCA , at 1401 Broadway St. in Detroit.

From posing for photos with their favorite superheroes to face painting and other arts and crafts, family fun and education are planned for attendees. Admission is free.

Alicia Decker, Vice President autism Services at Centria, dropped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.