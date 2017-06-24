Fine Art Fine Wine Fair at St. Mary's

A celebration of local wines takes place this weekend as the Fine Art Fine Wine Fair takes over the scenic campus of St. Mary's Preparatory School in Orchard Lake.

More than 70 artists, wines from the Pioneer Wine Trail, acoustic music performances and food are all part of the planned attraction to this inaugural event.

Bart Loeb, the Fine Art Fine Wine Fair's marketing director, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with a sampling of some of the items and wines that will be on display.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.