Movies in the 'D' Returns to Campus Martius

Faygo Movie Night in the D will lights up the big screen at Campus Martius Park with award-winning films this summer. The fun, outdoor series starts July 1 and continues every Saturday through Aug. 12 in the heart of downtown Detroit. The event is part of the Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks.

Films on this year's line-up include: "Hidden Figures;" "Sully;" "Singing in the Rain;" "Moana;" "La La Land;" "Hidden Figures;" "Lion;" "Sing;" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Screenings are free and begin at 8 p.m. Movie watchers are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. Popcorn and beverages are available for purchase. No outside food or beverage is permitted in the park.

Jodi Svagr, special events coordinator for Campus Martius Park, visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning with a preview.