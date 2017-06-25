Customize Your Own Reading Adventure with Moka Boka Books

Posted: Jun 25 2017 10:31AM EDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 10:45AM EDT

A new business founded in Metro Detroit is offering a creative way to foster a love of reading in children by engaging them in the stories. 

Moka Boka creates children's customizable books that deliver a one-of-a-kind, fun adventure story featuring children's names and faces. Charlie Wollborg, chief storyteller for Moka Boka, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning with a special look at the business model, and a special sample made just for our own Charlie Langton and Maurielle Lue. 

Watch the video above and click here for more information. 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories