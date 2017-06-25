Gasoline Gypsies New Release Party July 1

The Gasoline Gypsies are a band from Port Huron  deeply rooted in traditional rock-and-roll that comes through in their original songs and performances. They like to call themselves  young guys with old souls, and they have a new release called "Killin' Time" that's avaialable now.

The band is hosting a free release party on Saturday, July 1 at Otus Supply in Ferndale and dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to preview the event and provide a sample of their new songs. 

Watch the video above and click here to learn more. 

 

