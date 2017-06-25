Summer, Gluten-Free Menu Options at Mr. B's

Mr. B's in Royal Oak is rolling out its summer menu, which features several gluten-free sandwiches, burgers, pastas and more.

"We are liberating the gluten-free market," said Chef and owner Johnny Prep. He visited the Fox2 News kitchen Sunday morning to show off some of his favorite recipes, including gluten free patty melts, penne primavera, and even gluten-free strawberry cheesecake.

Watch the video above, follow his recipe and click here for more information.