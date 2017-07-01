Stars and Stripes Festival in Novi

Since 2006, Stars & Stripes Festival brings together world-class recording artists as well as the hottest regional and local acts and this year will be no different with the featured headliners performing on all four nights.

Three national headlining acts taking the stage, beginning on Thurs., June 29 with American rock band Fuel along with Dishwalla and Marcy Playground. On Fri., June 30, fans will enjoy the sounds of 80's heartthrob, Rick Springfield. Then on Sat., July 1, 90's favorites, Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors will bring the hits to the festival. The final night, Sun., July 2, it's the sounds of the Fab Four with Beatlemania Live!

As always, there will be fun activities and attractions for all throughout the festival. Thrill-seekers will enjoy the huge carnival midway, Rise Above BMX Stunt Show, the popular Shell Camino monster truck rides and, new this year, the addition of the Shell Camino Car Crush Demolition. Artisans from around the region will showcase their work at the Arts & Crafts Village and Stars & Stripes Festival is proud to partner with the Veteran's Administration with a Veteran's Village to honor and pay tribute to our nation's brave men and women.

Thurs., June 29 is Family Fun Day with half off wristbands for all carnival rides. For all other days, advance discount wristbands for $20 ($25 onsite) are available for purchase at www.starsandstripesfest.com. Closing out the festival on Sunday night will be a spectacular fireworks display, the only one in the city of Novi.

Hours and admission prices:

Thurs., June 29 - 2:00 to 11:30 p.m. (Admission: FREE before 6:00 p.m. and $3 after 6:00 p.m.)

Fri., June 30 - 2:00 to 11:30 p.m. (Admission: $3 before 6:00 p.m. and $5 after 6:00 p.m.)

Sat., July 1 - Noon to 11:30 p.m. (Admission: $3 before 6:00 p.m. and $5 after 6:00 p.m.)

Sun., July 2 - Noon to 11:00 p.m. (Admission: $3 all day)

Veterans (with military I.D.) and children ages five and under admitted FREE. All concerts are included in the festival price of admission. VIP tickets with preferred pavilion seating are $25 and go on sale Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. through www.starsandstripesfest.com.

Stars & Stripes Festival takes place at its new location this year, Suburban Collection Showplace (46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi). For more information, visit www.starsandstripesfest.com or call 586-493-4344.