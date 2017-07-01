Limiting That Summer Screen Time for Kids

Posted: Jul 01 2017 09:56AM EDT

Updated: Jul 01 2017 09:56AM EDT

National surveys indicate that the number of parents concerned about the amount of time their children spend in front of a television, laptop or mobile device during the summer months. There are several devices and apps available that help families manage online usage. 

Michelle Gilbert, vice president of public relations for Comcast, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss the issue and showcase just how easy some of the monitoring systems are to use. 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories