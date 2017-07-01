Pork Belly Tacos at the Red Dunn Kitchen

The Red Dunn Kitchen is one of Detroit's newest restaurants located on Trumbull Avenue and adjacent to the Porter Hotel.

Executive Chef Jay Gundy visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to showcase one of his favorite recipes served there -- braised pork belly tacos.

Braised Pork Belly Tacos

Ingredients

3 lbs of pork belly

1 cup of diced onion

1 cup of diced celery

1 cup of diced carrot

Directions

Place in deep pan and cover with water. Cover pan with foil and place in oven at 350 degrees for four hours. Shave half a carrot. 5 garden radishes half a cucumber and 7 cilantro stems. Mix in a bowl. Portion pork into 2 oz pieces. Roast four pieces in oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Place two pieces in a taco shell two shells per order. Garnish with roasted cashews. Drizzle sweet soy and Siracha mayo.