Puppies and Fashion Go Together on the Boardwalk

Pet lovers with an eye for fashion will want to be part of the annual 'On the Boardwalk' Sidewalk Sale in West Bloomfield this coming week.

For the second consecutive year, organizers are partnering with the Almost Home Animal Rescue to host an adoption event during the sale from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Anyone that brings a pet toy or pet toy to donate during the sale will receive an additional $5 off their total purchase.

Katie Oleski, of Just Girls Boutique, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with several models to preview the event.

