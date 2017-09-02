New Northville Yoga Room Location Set to Celebrate

Grand Opening Weekend, September 8-10

The popular Plymouth Yoga Room is expanding to Downtown Northville. The Northville Yoga Room is set to celebrate its Grand Opening Weekend September 8-10. The new studio will be located at 170 E. Main Street Ste. 300, above Studio 170, a retail boutique, spa and salon.

The Northville Yoga Room will welcome yoga practitioners with a soft opening August 17 before celebrating their grand opening weekend of September 8-10. The studio will be offering free classes to everyone that weekend as well as a Happy Hour/ meet and greet from 4-7 on Saturday, September 9, which will feature local vendors, drinks & light appetizers. After the grand opening, the studio will offer daily classes for every level of practice and will also offer yoga teacher training.

Owners, Brent and Sheri Rieli, founded the Plymouth Yoga Room early 2009 in the heart of downtown Plymouth. They have grown deep roots as thriving leaders of health and wellness in the community. Their yoga style includes breath based functional movement with clear direction, from talented and gifted teachers, allowing the student to be in a state of moving meditation. The Plymouth Yoga Room offers something for everyone, from those who have never heard of downward dog to advanced practitioners.

"We are often asked to open a studio closer to students that don't live in Plymouth. With Northville, we were approached by someone with a beautiful space that we were drawn to and from there everything else just fell into place," said owners, Brent & Sheri Rieli.

"We are so happy to welcome the Northville Yoga Room to Downtown Northville," said Lori Ward, Northville Downtown Development Authority Director. "The Rieli's expertise and passion is a wonderful addition to our health-minded community," added Ward.

The Northville Yoga Room will be open Monday- Thursday 8am - 8:30pm, and Friday-Sunday 8am - 12pm. For more information on the Northville Yoga Room, including class descriptions, class schedule and pricing please visit northville.miyogaroom.com.