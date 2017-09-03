Crowd Expected for this Year's Walk4FRIENDSHIP

The Friendship Circle’s annual Walk4FRIENDSHIP begins at 11:30 a.m. today at West Bloomfield Township Hall.

The walk draws thousands every year, and this year's goal is to raise more than $600,000 for children with developmental disabilities and their families. Attendees will be able to enjoy delicious food, a zip-line, micro-reality racing, a sports arena, Michigan Science Center experiments, kids workshop with Home Depot, and additional entertainment. Admission is FREE, but generous donations are welcome at the event.

Bassie Shemtov, the organization’s founder and director, visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to preview the event. Watch the video above and click here for more information.