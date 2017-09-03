Maru Restaurant Featured at the Detroit Food & Wine Experience

Maru Restaurant opened downtown late last fall and has been offering its fresh take on sushi to a customer base that's growing stronger with each passing month.

The unique menu will be one of 30 featured at the Detroit Food & Wine Experience featuring Martha Stewart and presented by Bedrock from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Campus Martius Park.

Chef Dan Solowy dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase some of his favorite recipes and to preview the upcoming event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the event.