The 39th Annual Wood Carving Show is underway this weekend at the UFCW Building at 876 Horace Brown Drive in Madison Heights and draws woodworkers and artists from al around Metro Detroit. Two of them, Tony Gonzalez and Mike Murdoch, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase some of unique creations that will be on display.

Watch the video above and visit the show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $4 and children under 12 get in for free.