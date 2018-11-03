The 3rd Annual City College Series to Benefit Detroit Public Schools K-5 is back and this year will be even bigger as both the University of Detroit Mercy men's and women's basketball team will host Wayne State in an exhibition charity game on Nov. 3. at Calihan Hall.

"This has been a great game for the city not only highlighting two premier basketball and academic schools, but everyone in the city coming together to help Detroit Public Schools," said Director of Athletics Robert C. Vowels, Jr. "Michigan First Credit Union has been an outstanding partner for us in this initiative and now to have the women also playing will make it even a better day for the city of Detroit."

The doubleheader will start with the women battling the Warriors at 5:00 p.m., and that will be followed by the men's game at 7:30.

Tickets to the games are set at $2 per person and will be on sale starting in September at Calihan Hall.



All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Detroit Public Schools K-5 with Michigan First Credit Union contributing a matching donation for all tickets sold.

In the last two years, the City College Series has raised over $15,000 for DPS K-5 between ticket sales and a matching donation from Michigan First. Detroit Mercy and Wayne State are two of the premier academic institutions in the city of Detroit and both have an excellent history in basketball.



"As a Credit Union founded by Detroit educators, Michigan First is proud to support Detroit Public Schools through the City College Series, and we're honored to give back to the community where our organization started," said Michael Poulos, Michigan First Credit Union President/CEO. "Ensuring students and teachers have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom is vital to helping children develop to their fullest potential and we look forward to contributing to their academic achievements through our donation."