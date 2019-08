Time to fill the bucket at your local ACE Hardware. From Aug. 2-4, customers can get 20 percent off everything they can fit in a signature 5-gallon bucket. And the best part? ​​​​​​A​ll proceeds will benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Sarah Grutza, director of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Beaumont Health Foundation, and Angelina Rock, assistant manager of the Great Lakes ACE Hardware in Southfield, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to discuss the special event.