Ale Mary's beer cheese burger

Step 1 Place a burger patty onto the flat top and cook it according to temperature. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Drop 6oz of fries into the fryer until golden and crispy. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Split a brioche burger bun in half and toast both sides on the flat top.

Step 4 Place the bottom of the bun onto a tray lined with parchment paper. Add the lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Place the burger patty on top, then add the beer cheese dip, and top it with the bacon.