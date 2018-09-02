Ale Mary's beer cheese burger

Beer Cheese Burger

Station:          Grill
Yield:              1 order
Tools:             tongs, measuring spoons, scale
Shelf Life:      For immediate service

Ingredients

 

  Product/Item Description

Amount

Unit Measure

Step 1

Burger Patty

1

Each

Step 2

Fries

6

Oz

Step 3

Brioche Burger Bun

1

Each

Step 4

Lettuce

1

Oz

 

Roasted Grape Tomatoes

4

Each

 

Pickled Red Onion

1

Oz

 

Beer Cheese Dip

2

oz

 

Bacon (cut in half)

1

piece

Process

Step 1

Place a burger patty onto the flat top and cook it according to temperature.  Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Drop 6oz of fries into the fryer until golden and crispy.  Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Split a brioche burger bun in half and toast both sides on the flat top.

Step 4

Place the bottom of the bun onto a tray lined with parchment paper.  Add the lettuce, tomatoes and onions.  Place the burger patty on top, then add the beer cheese dip, and top it with the bacon.

Step 5

Put the fries in a mini basket and add that to the tray as well as the top part of the bun.

   

http://www.alemarysbeer.com/

