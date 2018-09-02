Ale Mary's beer cheese burger
Beer Cheese Burger
Station: Grill
Yield: 1 order
Tools: tongs, measuring spoons, scale
Shelf Life: For immediate service
Ingredients
|
|
Product/Item Description
|
Amount
|
Unit Measure
|
Step 1
|
Burger Patty
|
1
|
Each
|
Step 2
|
Fries
|
6
|
Oz
|
Step 3
|
Brioche Burger Bun
|
1
|
Each
|
Step 4
|
Lettuce
|
1
|
Oz
|
|
Roasted Grape Tomatoes
|
4
|
Each
|
|
Pickled Red Onion
|
1
|
Oz
|
|
Beer Cheese Dip
|
2
|
oz
|
|
Bacon (cut in half)
|
1
|
piece
Process
|
Step 1
|
Place a burger patty onto the flat top and cook it according to temperature. Season with salt and pepper.
|
Step 2
|
Drop 6oz of fries into the fryer until golden and crispy. Season with salt and pepper.
|
Step 3
|
Split a brioche burger bun in half and toast both sides on the flat top.
|
Step 4
|
Place the bottom of the bun onto a tray lined with parchment paper. Add the lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Place the burger patty on top, then add the beer cheese dip, and top it with the bacon.
|
Step 5
|
Put the fries in a mini basket and add that to the tray as well as the top part of the bun.
