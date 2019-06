The idea for Green Olive Soaps started when Camilla Rice went looking for eco-friendly bath products to help treat her young son's eczema, and couldn't find any.

So the automotive engineer started researching and embarked on a journey to create her own soaps and other bath products that would soothe the skin issues plaguing both her children. The Troy resident launched her startup company in 2016 and now features a line-up of environmentally-friendly, socially conscious, and handmade organic and vegan bath products made with wholesome, natural ingredients.

Rice stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase some of her favorite products.