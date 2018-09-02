Amplify singing competition

"AMPLIFY: THE SOUND OF DETROIT" SINGING COMPETITION SERIES



Singing competition invites local singing groups to submit audition tapes for a chance to compete for a $2,500 cash prize and a sponsored studio session.



Motown Museum has launched its inaugural AMPLIFY: The Sound of Detroit singing competition series and is accepting audition tapes now through September 18.

Open to singing groups of three to five people, participants must submit a three-minute (or less) audition video to be considered to compete in one of the four the semi-final rounds taking place in September, all hosted by Detroit's own 105.9 Kiss-FM host Angie Starr.