New technology is impacting how we create and view art, and it's opening doors to new experiences for art lovers of all kinds. This new "Realism" makes paintings on canvas come alive. The art moves and even jumps off the canvas.

Tim Yanke, a local artist with the famous Park West Gallery in Southfield, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to show how art through augmented reality works and why it's quickly becoming the future of contemporary artwork.