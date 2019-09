It's back-to-school time for Metro Detroiters, and while schedules are shifting from summer to fall, it may be more of a challenge to find time for your physical fitness.

Steve Simmons, owner of the Fitt Factory in Canton, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to showcase some easy-to-do workouts that don't require a lot of equipment or time, but are great for busy moms and dads.