School is out and parents could always use a few good ideas and easy-to-attend events to help keep the keeps entertained and engaged during the summer.

Beginning today, kids of all ages can enjoy free, family-friendly fun at Detroit's Beacon Park as apart of the the Family Fun Days, happeneing each Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Harper Wildern, from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to preview the event and to help demonstrate how cans can create a wind chime of their own to take home.