Ben Sharkey's new release Mercury Rising on Woodward Avenue Records.



Tix are $30 for General Admission, $70 for VIP, which includes a free CD, hosted hors d'oeuvres, private bar and a private restroom.



The concert will feature performances by Ben Sharkey, vocals; Chris Codish, Keyboard; Takashi Iio, Bass; Rick Beamon, Drums; Dan Schmatz, Percussion and the Woodward Horns: Jimmy Smith, James Hughes, Matt Martinez and Bobby Streng.



Choreographed backup dancers and a set design by show sponsor Gerych's Events set the stage for an elaborate evening of spectacle, sophistication and panache.



Sharkey is unafraid to go in a myriad of directions musically on Mercury Rising, and explores new areas of writing, both in subject and musicianship. He hits musical styles from 50s swing to funk and house tracks, and delivers each with conviction and authenticity.



"The mood and vibe of the night is going to be swank, upbeat and danceable," says Sharkey, who's known for his velvet voice and storyteller songwriting. "The Garden Theatre is a great venue for a dance-oriented night."



WHEN: Sept. 13, 2018, doors at 7 p.m.



WHERE: The Garden Theatre, 3919 Woodward Avenue, in the heart of Midtown Detroit. For more information or to get tickets, visit BenSharkey.com, or search Facebook for his event post.