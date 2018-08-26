Best Red Wines on a Budget

A good bottle of red wine is a good way to unwind or entertain, but doing it on a budget can be a challenge. Chef John Vermiglio, co-owner Grey Ghost, and Aimie Rosner, event director for the Detroit Free Press, stopped by the Fox2 New studios Sunday morning with tops on how to enjoy wine without breaking the bank, and share a recipe.

Caprese Ravioli (yield: 4-6 servings)

Ingredients:

For the Pasta Dough:

3.5 c AP Flour

5 ea. Whole Eggs

1.5 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1⁄2 c. Basil, Blanched, Drained and Pureed

1⁄2 c. Spinach, Blanched, Drained and Pureed

1 t. Salt

For the Filling:

2 c. Fresh Ricotta

2 T. Grated Parmesan

1 ea. Lemon, Zested

For the Sauce:

6 ea. Heirloom Tomato, Rough chopped

2 T. Garlic, minced

2 T. Shallot, minced

1⁄2 lb. Unsalted Butter

1⁄4 cup Basil, Chopped

For the Filling:

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir thoroughly to combine. Set aside.

For the Ravioli:

Mound the flour on a clean work surface and create a well in the center. Place the eggs, basil

puree, spinach puree, and oil in the center. Using a fork, whisk the eggs and oil together and

slowly start dragging the flour into the egg mixture. Knead by hand until all the ingredients are

well combined and the dough is smooth, about 10 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic and let rest

for at least 30 minutes.

Set up a pasta machine and turn it to the largest opening. Cut off pieces of dough about the size

of a golf ball. Working with one piece of dough at a time, roll the dough into sheets about 1/8-

inch thick.

Lay the pasta sheet flat on a lightly floured work surface, use a pastry brush to lightly wet one

half of the dough with water. Spoon mounds of the filling, about 2 teaspoons each, onto half of

the wet side of the dough, leaving about a 1/2 inch between the mounds. Fold the dry half of the

sheet over lengthwise to cover the filling. Press the pasta sheets together to seal the edges around the filling, and press out any excess air. Use a knife to cut individual ravioli. As you cut out the

ravioli, place them on a plate or baking sheet sprinkled with flour to keep them from sticking.

Repeat with the remaining pasta and filling.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the ravioli all at once and stir a few times to

submerge and separate them. Cook, uncovered, at a gentle boil until the pasta is al dente, about

2-3 minutes.

For the Sauce:

In a large sauté pan, over medium high heat, add butter, garlic and shallot. Cook, stirring

frequently, until shallots are translucent. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook for 5-7 minutes

or until the tomatoes begin to break down. Season with salt, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

To finish, add the raviolis to the sauce, toss to coat and top with freshly chopped basil.