Any time is a great time for fresh comfort food. And in addition to a wide array of elevated comfort food dishes, the Rusty Bucket features some regional favorites as part of its Blue Plate that changes daily.

Among those dishes are chicken and noodles, which Rob Gunter, executive chef of the Northville Rusty Bucket location, prepared live from the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning. Watch the video above, follow the recipe and click here for more information about locations and the menu.

Blue Plate- Chicken and Noodles

Ingredients

.5 oz Butter, Garlic-Parsley

1 serving Portion- Lemon Pepper Chicken Carrots, Blanched

2 oz Peas

1 oz Caramelized Pearl Onions

1 oz Mushrooms, Sliced

3 oz Portion- Pappardelle Pasta

2 oz Mashed Potato

6 oz Sauce, Chicken Gravy

.5 tsp Herb Mix

Directions

1. Melt butter in a sauté pan and add mushrooms

2. Once mushrooms are halfway cooked add, chicken, peas, carrots, and pearl onions 3. Drop pasta in water for 20 seconds and drain

4. Add chicken gravy to the pan and once boiling then add the pasta

5. Toss all together making sure it is all incorporated

6. Place mashed potato in the center of a heated pasta bowl

7. Pour all ingredients from the pan over the potato

8. Garnish with 1 tablespoon of potatoes and herb mix

Sauce, Chicken Gravy

Ingredients

2 Onion, Yellow

1 bunch Celery

2 Carrot, Whole

1 cup Garlic, Peeled

.25 ox Herb, Oregano

.5 cup Oil, 90/10 Blend Sauce,

1 gallon Chicken Stock ,

.5 lb. Butter Unsalted

.5 lb. Flour, AP

2 tbsp Salt & Pepper Mix

Directions

1. Melt buffer in a pan and once melted add flour to make a roux and cook for 1 minutes.. .set aside for later use.

2. Cut celery, onion and carrot into a large dice

3. Add oil, veggies, garlic and oregano to a stock pot and cook until veggies just begin to caramelize...DO NOT BURN THE VEGGIES!ll

4. Add chicken stock and reduce heat to medium and let simmer for 30 minutes

5. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and place back on the stove on high heat and bring to a boil

6. Once it is boiling add the roux making sure that it is completely incorporated and cook for 3 more minutes

7. Strain again through a fine mesh strainer and season with salt and pepper.