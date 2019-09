Tomorrow marks the Boozie Bougie Sunday Brunch Dance Party at Lelli's on the Green in Farmington Hills. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll be serving brunch and nearly a dozen different flavors of mimosas and bloody Marys.

Part of the proceeds will benefit Benny Napolean's Feed the Hungry charity. Mark Zarkin, Lelli's owner, Chef Chris Merrit and Chuck Bennet dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to share some of the signature dishes on the brunch menu.