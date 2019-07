Who doesn't love brunch?

The creators of the Boozie Bougi Sunday Brunch Party asked the same thing when developing plans for the events Sunday July 14 at the grand Circus Diner and Sunday, July 21 at Uptown at Steven Lelli's on the Green in Farmington Hills.

Chuck Bennett-Creator of The Social Metro, Mark Zarkin-Proprietor of Steven Lelli's on the Green and Chef Chris Merritt-Steven Lelli's on the Green all dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to preview the event and to share some of the delicious recipes that will be featured on the menu.