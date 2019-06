It's a showdown unlike any other in Metro Detroit.

The Catfight is an elaborate, tongue-in-cheek drag show and beauty pageant that features amateur performers as contestants fighting for the title of "Miss Kitty." The theatrics begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 at the Fillmore, located at 2115 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

The event is designed to celebrate all forms of identity and expression,and proceeds will help support the Ruth Ellis Center's operations and core programs.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.