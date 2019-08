Labor Day is fast approaching, and for Metro Detroiters that means getting ready for another Arts, Beats & Eats celebration.

Whether it's music, food or art you enjoy, the 22nd Annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank will delight one and all this Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30 - Sept. 2, in downtown Royal Oak. Included this year are more than 200 musical performances across nine stages, highly-ranked juried fine arts show and dozens of local restaurants.

Organizer Jon Witz stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to preview the event with Carlos Girotto, general manager of the Fogo de Chao in Troy.