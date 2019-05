In addition to celebrating Memorial Day, this weekend also includes National Blueberry Cheesecake Day. To celebrate properly, Fox2 invited Patrice Johnson and Patrick Peteets of Peteet's Famous Cheesecake to the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to share some of their favorites.

In 2010, Patrick Peteet transformed a family cheesecake recipe and used it to create the exceptional taste that is Peteet's Famous Cheesecake. In 2010 he opened in Oak Park and expanded into West Bloomfield four years later.

