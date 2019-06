Today is Italian National Day ("Festa della Repubblica"), a holiday commemorating the day Italy became a republic. In celebration, Bacco Ristorante, of Southfield, will be offering a special Summer promotion beginning Monday June 3, where guests can enjoy one of Bacco's signature pastas, a Sunday salad, and any glass of Marramiero Dama Montepulciano d'Abruzzo -- all for just $29.

Chef Luciano DelSignore stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to discuss the special event and to showcase some of his favorite offerings from the menu.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.